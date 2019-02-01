Truck barrels through bagel shop entrance in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WIS) - A driver in Irmo crashed through the entrance of a bagel shop Friday morning.
According to Irmo Police, the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at Bruegger’s Bagels located on the 900 block of Lake Murray Boulevard. One person suffered a minor injury from the crash. Irmo Police Captain Courtney Dennis said mainly glass was broken and the building suffered no structural damage.
Authorities are still investigating what led to the collision. At this point, no charges have been filed.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.