Third lawsuit filed against CHA by surviving resident of building where bodies found at Allen Benedict Court Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A personal injury lawsuit has been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority by a resident at Allen Benedict Court.
The lawsuit alleges Robert Ballard was a tenant of Apt. J2 in between the units where two were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning two weeks ago. Columbia Firefighters found a mass concentration of hydrogen carbon monoxide and cyanide coming from Ballard’s unit.
The lawsuit alleges Ballard became exposed to the gases and suffered “pain and suffering, medical expenses, mental anguish, disability, impairment which effects his income and employment, and enjoyment of his life.”
This comes after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed Friday by the estate of Derrick Roper who was found dead inside Apt. J1.
According to a Columbia Police Department incident report on Jan. 16, one day before the bodies were discovered, a resident living in J2 was transported to the hospital with neck and back injuries.
