WATCH: Swinney presents Tigers’ beloved equipment manager with two Super Bowl tickets

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Wednesday was a pretty good day for David Saville.
The Clemson football equipment manager was with the Tigers at the end of practice when head coach Dabo Swinney presented Saville with two tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta for this weekend’s big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
“Man, I hope I get invited to go,” Swinney told Saville.
Swinney calls Saville “one of the hardest workers that we got around here.”
Saville, who has Down syndrome, has just completed his eighth year with the Tigers as the team’s equipment manager helping Clemson capture their second national title in three years.
