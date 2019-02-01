Suspects sought after breaking into store, stealing ATM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for two suspects who used a truck to break into a convenience store to steal an automated teller machine.
Officials said the incident took place just after 1 a.m. on January 25 at a store located on the 3100 block of North Beltline Boulevard. The suspects drove through the front of the store to get in and steal the ATM.
The suspects appeared to be wearing ski masks and black hoodies during the incident.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.