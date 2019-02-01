SCDC: Inmate arrested after stabbing two correctional officers

Quinteris Miller (Source: SC Department of Corrections)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 1, 2019 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 2:02 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the arrest of Quinteris Miller.

Miller, an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after stabbing a pair of correctional officers with a homemade style knife. The incident, according to officials, took place on December 17, 2018.

Miller has also been charged with carrying or concealing a weapon by an inmate and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

