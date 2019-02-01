Picture from Virginia governor’s yearbook page shows people in blackface, KKK robe

Republican leaders in the General Assembly called the picture “deeply disturbing." In a statement, House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shanandoah) and Senate Rules Committe Chairman Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said. “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the governor.”