Orangeburg deputies charge second suspect after pistol-whipping assault

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Quinton Bookard, 27, was arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on arrested in connection with assault that took place in December.
Officials said a man was taking an acquaintance to a remote location on December 10. However, the driver stopped short of the location because of potholes in the road. The acquaintance got out of the car and proceeded to walk the rest of the way but called the driver to tell him he was cold. The driver made his way down to the end of the road in his car. Once he did, several people hiding behind shrubbery charged the car. The driver was dragged from the car and beaten after he became stuck after crashing into a brick pump house as he tried to escape.
“These individuals ambushed and assaulted the victim with handguns,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “As he lay injured on the ground, the suspects then shot around him.”
One of the suspects, 25-year-old Charlene Davis, was charged last week with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was arrested on a few days ago after deputies were called about someone shooting at her house.
Bookard’s bond was set at $12,000 on Thursday.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing this investigation.
