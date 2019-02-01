Oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing patients who were under anesthesia

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon is accused of sexually abusing at least four of his patients while they were under anesthesia, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Michael Lee Hasson was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense and three counts of sexual battery.
Hasson, 55, has been booked under a $1.25 million bond.
According to the WPD, the sexual offenses took place as far back as 2017. The four female patients range between 17 and 21 years of age.
Hasson is a surgeon at Wilmington Oral Surgery. The state board of dental examiners website states that his license is in good standing.
Wilmington police say more charges are coming and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on Hasson is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
