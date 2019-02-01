1 dead, 1 badly hurt after crash in Richland County

1 dead, 1 badly hurt in overnight crash
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 1, 2019 at 4:42 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 5:21 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a crash in Richland County.

The accident happened Thursday night on Longtown Rd. near the intersection of Killian Rd.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet truck was traveling south when they went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, officials said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with life-threatening injuries. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.