1 dead, 1 badly hurt after crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a crash in Richland County.
The accident happened Thursday night on Longtown Rd. near the intersection of Killian Rd.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet truck was traveling south when they went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, officials said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.
The driver was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with life-threatening injuries. SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
