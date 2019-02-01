NCAA: Missouri gets postseason bans, probation after former tutor completed coursework for athletes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The NCAA has levied a postseason ban for three Missouri athletic programs after a former tutor completed classwork for 12 student-athletes.
According to the NCAA, the tutor was not directed by her colleagues to do the work for the student-athletes. The tutor’s actions is a violation of the NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct, and academic extra benefits rules.
Because of these violations, Missouri’s football team will not be allowed to play in the postseason next season. Missouri’s baseball and softball programs are also banned from postseason play this season. The Tigers’ football team has also been recruiting restrictions that include a seven-week ban on unofficial visits, recruiting communications, and all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
“The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case,” Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said in a statement, “and the University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs.”
To read the NCAA’s full report, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.