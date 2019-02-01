Hammond to celebrate ‘Coach Mac Day’ with re-dedication of gym Friday

“It’s really all about the impacts he’s had on kids’ lives that are now adults,” said Hammond athletics director Jeff Barnes. “It’s amazing to hear the stories that come from his former players about how he impacted their lives and how he pushed them out of their comfort zones and helped them grow into the adults they are now. They can sit there and tell you stories about how much he reached out to them and he cared about them personally and he wanted them to be great in all aspects. To have someone that led our girls’ programs even before my time here at Hammond, and even our boys’ programs, is something special for not only Hammond but his family and everybody involved.”