Former Dutch Fork High School Assistant Principal faces additional charges related to drug use, soliciting minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A former Dutch Fork High School Assistant Principal is now facing additional charges related to drug use and soliciting minors after being arrested in Nov. 2018, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Floyd White, 29, will face seven additional charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine within proximity of a school and distribution of marijuana to a person under 18 years old.
In November 2018, White came under investigation thanks to a tip from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit. Through an investigation with RCSD, CPD and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, White was initially arrested on Nov. 29, 2018, on drug charges.
Investigators learned White would excuse students from school in hopes of gaining their trust and friendship. In doing so, White was encouraging students to be truant, which is why he is facing four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
White also faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, because he asked students to share nude pictures of themselves through Snapchat, officials said. He would either ask the students to send the pictures to him or pose as an unidentified girl willing to have sex. After students turned 18, he would invite them over to his house to do drugs and have sex.
Through surveillance video and electronic messages, investigators learned that he and a former teacher at Dutch Fork Middle School (now former teacher), who was also a basketball coach at Dutch Fork High School — 25-year-old Austin Duncan — used cocaine in White’s office at least once.
The cocaine was supplied by White, officials said. Duncan is facing possession of cocaine charges.
The Lexington-Richland School District Five and Dutch Fork High School’s administration have been fully cooperative with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigation.
Dutch Fork Middle School officials sent a letter to parents and staff regarding the charges on Friday.
Sheriff Lott would like to highlight that tips from students for leading them to White’s arrest. Lott said parents should talk with their children and encourage them to come forward if they feel that White ever made them feel uncomfortable or tried to bribe or coerce them into doing something.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Victim Service Unit at (803) 576-3128.
White and Duncan turned themselves into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and are awaiting bond.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.