First Alert Forecast: Fantastic First Weekend of February

Much Warmer Days Ahead
Frigid Friday morning gives way to a beauty of a day as we’ll start our warming trend that will last through the middle of next week.
Other than a few isolated showers around on Sunday, it’s a mix of sun and clouds with Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds turn to the Southwest by Monday as temperatures rise to the Upper 60s into the Middle 70s by Wednesday! A few small disturbances will pass by to our North and to the South…they will be close enough to give us a chance of showers until a cold front arrives by Thursday of next week with a better chance of showers and cooler temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Warmer temperatures this weekend as we’ll see Middle 60s
- Much WARMER next week, Highs in the Lower to Middle 70s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and warmer. High Near 60
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low in the Middle 30s
Friday Partly cloudy. Highs Lower 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers. High upper 60s.
