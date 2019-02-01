First Alert Forecast: Fantastic First Weekend of February

Other than a few isolated showers around on Sunday, it’s a mix of sun and clouds with Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds turn to the Southwest by Monday as temperatures rise to the Upper 60s into the Middle 70s by Wednesday! A few small disturbances will pass by to our North and to the South…they will be close enough to give us a chance of showers until a cold front arrives by Thursday of next week with a better chance of showers and cooler temperatures.