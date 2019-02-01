Family, friends seek justice, peace in forgotten girl’s 1964 murder

Johnson said she’s carried the grief of not knowing what happened to her friend for the last 55 years. After getting married and living her life away from South Carolina, when she returned home later in life, the memories of her friend came to the surface and she was compelled on her own to look for any information about her murder. She tried tracking down old friends, some of whom she learned were dead, and even found old records like a death certificate for Virginia, but nothing about any resolution to the case. Eventually, she would write a letter to the sheriff about the case. This is part of what she wrote: “I honestly believe in my heart that nobody cared about little Virginia because she was a poor little black girl and the investigators back then were all white, but as long as I live she’ll be remembered fondly,” Johnson said through tears.