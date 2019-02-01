Family, friends seek justice, peace in forgotten girl’s 1964 murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's the oldest cold case at the Richland County Sheriff's Department and a Midlands family is still hoping for answers more than 50 years later.
Thirteen-year-old Virginia Williams was murdered in the spring of 1964 in Columbia's Booker Washington Heights neighborhood and the case was never solved.
According to an old article published in the Columbia Record, officers theorized Virginia was on her way to work when she was dragged into a wooded area near train tracks not far from Farrow Road. Family members said the child worked as a domestic and was on her way to collect her pay. The paper reported Virginia had been strangled and stabbed in the chest. Cold case investigators also said Virginia was raped. Her family, with the help of a neighbor, according to the paper, found her body a few days later along the 3500 block of Piedmont Avenue.
For years, family members have lived in pain not knowing who targeted Virginia and why.
“I listened to my mother for years say we really went through something. Y’all don’t know what we been through. It’s very emotional and I think it’s just time. It’s time to make this right or better for the family,” said Sabrina Williams, Virginia’s niece.
Williams has been on a quest to find answers in this case. She said she’s been in touch with investigators since 2008. Williams never knew her aunt but for decades she's witnessed her family's pain and anguish over her unsolved murder. Williams said 55 years ago when her Virginia's body was discovered, her mother said Virginia was unrecognizable other than a mole on her face.
"We want to make sure that people remember, this did happen. She wasn't just a little black girl, she was Wyatt and Virginia's daughter ... someone’s sister. She was loved and she will not be forgotten," Williams said.
WIS had the chance to look at the investigator’s files on Virginia Williams’ case. Inside a Richland County Sheriff’s Department boardroom, Lt. Kevin Isenhoward went through several pages and several years of records on the investigation. Though the case has gone cold, it hasn’t been closed. Investigators are still pursuing leads today, despite challenges including the passage of time, death, and distance.
However, in the summer of 2018, investigators had a break in the case and believed they may have found a suspect.
"While investigating a similar case that happened a decade later nearby, we did identify a potential suspect who frequented the area. Based on my experience I got the feeling something wasn't right with what he was admitting to. In subsequent interviews conducted, he wasn't providing details an offender should have been able to provide. He was getting the time frame wrong, some of the details of the crime, so based on my experience I felt this had a high potential for a false confession," Isenhoward said.
Because the man was not charged in this case, his identity was not released. However, that was seemingly the first real movement on the case on quite some time. Even though that didn’t yield any accountability in Virginia’s murder, it was a moment of hope for Virginia’s family. It was also welcome news to an old friend of Virginia’s who had also expressed interest in the case to deputies.
Freddie Patterson-Johnson and Virginia were friends at attended the old Sarah Nance Elementary School on Grant Street. It’s now a community center. Johnson was 11 when her friend was murdered.
“I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye and nobody could explain it, not even the teachers talked about it. We were not allowed to talk about her or to inquire about what happened. No explanation, not even from our teacher,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s carried the grief of not knowing what happened to her friend for the last 55 years. After getting married and living her life away from South Carolina, when she returned home later in life, the memories of her friend came to the surface and she was compelled on her own to look for any information about her murder. She tried tracking down old friends, some of whom she learned were dead, and even found old records like a death certificate for Virginia, but nothing about any resolution to the case. Eventually, she would write a letter to the sheriff about the case. This is part of what she wrote: “I honestly believe in my heart that nobody cared about little Virginia because she was a poor little black girl and the investigators back then were all white, but as long as I live she’ll be remembered fondly,” Johnson said through tears.
Investigators today said, if the capabilities and resources of today had been available then, the case likely would have been investigated differently and more thoroughly. However, regarding race, investigators today said, even given the time period of a racist Jim Crow South, they believe Virginia’s case was investigated appropriately by authorities at that time.
"I don't see anything in the file that indicates it was handled any differently than other cases in the sixties and seventies," Isenhoward said.
Even still when Virginia's family learned of Johnson's letter there was more hope and encouragement to keep looking for answers.
"We knew then it wasn't forgotten. People remember this. We care, but others care also," Williams said.
"It communicates to you, no matter how old a case is, its affected people in the community. She's not a relative, she's a friend and it continues to affect her and that's what crime does to you," Isenhoward said.
Investigators were able to connect Johnson and Virginia’s family. Today, they remain close hoping for justice and consider one another family. While they’re hoping investigators will one day find who is responsible for Virginia’s murder they are also focused on getting the healing, closure, and peace about Virginia’s death they have been longing for. Sabrina is planning a community vigil for her aunt on February 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the old Sarah Nance Elementary school at 2611 Grant Street. She hopes more people who remember her aunt will attend and possibly offer even more help as they continue to look for answers in her murder. They also hope to mark the spot where her body was found with some sort of memorial as a part of the healing process.
"That's one of the things we want to make right with this vigil. We want to mark this spot," Williams said.
Lt. Isenhoward said investigators are looking at similar crimes and suspects in the area during that time frame for any possible connections to Virginia’s case. They’re also looking into possibly exhuming the body as forensic developments and technology of today could propel the case forward.
