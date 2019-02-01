Daughters of Allen Benedict Court victim don’t find CHA apology sincere as they have to bury their father

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As the Columbia Housing Authority tries to make amends after what’s happened at Allen Benedict Court, the families of the victims have to lay their loved ones to rest.
Family and friends filled up a little chapel in Andrews, SC to say goodbye to Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. after he passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning in his unit at Allen Benedict Court. While his daughters are understandably upset about their father’s passing and how Columbia Housing Authority is handling this situation they’re sticking together through this storm.
“A good guy,” they said. “A great dad. To know him is to love him.”
As Witherspoon’s loved ones joined together in song to help heal through this tragedy, they tried reminisce about the man they knew…and do it with a smile. His daughters joked that he loved sports, fishing, and a good home cooked meal.
This family is standing strong together, but they can’t help but recognize that their father is gone too soon. They say they still don’t have answers.
“Housing Authority didn’t even reach out to see was everything good,” one of his daughters said. “I still want answers, like, why it took them so long.”
At a meeting on Thursday, the Columbia Housing Authority formally apologized for what’s happened at Allen Benedict Court, but for this grieving family, that statement is too little, too late.
“It probably wasn’t even sincere,” his Witherspoon’s daughters said. “If they meant it, it would have come sooner. Not the day before we have to lay him to rest.”
