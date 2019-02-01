Coroner releases identity of driver killed in Orangeburg Co. tanker truck crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office the man who died in Thursday’s tanker truck crash that happened in Santee.
According to Orangeburg Coroner Sean Fogle, 45-year-old Thomas Reeves died of injuries sustained in the collision. Officials said the immediate cause of the Boiling Springs man’s death is pending as the collision is still under investigation.
The collision happened on U.S. Highway 301 just before 2:30 p.m. when Reeves’ tanker truck collided with a car.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this collision.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.