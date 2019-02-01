Blythewood man arrested after abusing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison arrested James Gray after attacking a man at a special needs facility.
The Blythewood man is accused of grabbing a man by the waist, picking him up, and slamming him to the floor while working at the Midlands Regional Center.
Officials said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack.
Gray was taken into custody and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
