Blythewood man arrested after abusing vulnerable adult
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 31, 2019 at 11:05 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 11:51 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison arrested James Gray after attacking a man at a special needs facility.

The Blythewood man is accused of grabbing a man by the waist, picking him up, and slamming him to the floor while working at the Midlands Regional Center.

Officials said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack.

Gray was taken into custody and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

