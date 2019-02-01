Authorities: AMBER Alert to be issued for missing infant, mother thought to be deceased

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies in Scotland County continue to search for a missing infant believed to be in danger and her mother who is thought to be deceased.
“The AMBER Alert could not be issued just of yet because we did not have a confirmation of this child’s information,” Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with SCSO said during a press conference on Friday. “The name, the approximate age, the date of birth. We were able to confirm that within this last hour, so we are working on the AMBER Alert as we speak.”
SCSO received the missing person report Thursday and said they worked through the night tracking down information surrounding the disappearance of the Hispanic female known as April Morrison and her daughter.
It is said the female infant is known by the alias Leeann Morrison and was born Jan. 10, 2019. Witnesses said the baby was last seen Jan. 27.
Sadovnikov explained that due to the “transient lifestyle” Morrison lived, it is believed she is deceased or her life is in danger.
“Our goal is to obtain a positive image of her hopefully through the use of surveillance cameras that we are able to obtain from a variety of hotels or motels,” Sadovnikov said. “If not then at a minimum through the use of our witnesses who have had contact with her to develop a positive sketch that can accurately depict what she looks like to the general public.”
SCSO said Morrison is possibly Puerto Rican or similar, who speaks both English and Spanish.
“The witnesses encountered the mother at some point in the last month in Rockingham," Sadovnikov said. “They provided some residency in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Obviously, she was displaced, she didn’t have a permanent address. So they were providing financial and residential support to her and allowing her to stay. Providing food, providing resources she was the third trimester pregnant at that time. So they were more antiquated with her and obviously developed a friendship with her."
It is said that Morrison arrived in the Richmond County area approximately 8 months pregnant and gave birth to a female infant child recently. The infant is believed to be in danger and not in the care of her mother.
“The witness contacted reporting parties and stated that she had actually made it back to New Jersey and possibly was deceased,” Sadovnikov said. “My witnesses started frantically inquiring about where the child was at that time. At which time a lot of conflicting stories were presented, they became incredibly uncomfortable and provided that information to us.”
She went on to say the FBI was contacted within an hour of the report being made and are currently assisting in the investigation.
“We believe the mother was brought to the state against her will and possibly removed from the state against her will,” Sadovnikov said.
It is said that Morrison was staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville, NC,” Sadovnikov said.
SCSO is being assisted by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police Department, The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, Scotland County agencies, and the FBI.
“We are seeking any person who recalls a female by the name of April Morrison, or a third-trimester pregnant Hispanic female residing within a hotel or motel in the Richmond County, Scotland County, Hoke County, and Cumberland County areas,” Sadovnikov said. “This includes any witnesses, medical staff or professional who believes they have seen this infant child."
SCSO is being assisted by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police Department, The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, Scotland County agencies, and the FBI.
If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of “April Morrison” and her female infant child, please contact SCSO immediately at 910-266-4332 Ext 4. Your report can be anonymous if you wish.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.