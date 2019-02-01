Accused meth dealers arrested in Kershaw County after traffic stop

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two accused meth dealers were arrested in Kershaw County after a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office officials say 18-year-old Joseph Meade, of Elgin, was charged with Trafficking Meth, Unlawful Carry of Pistol and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Violent Crime.
42-year-old Shamsud-Din Samuel, of Columbia, was also charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth.
Both were booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.
