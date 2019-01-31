The weather’s cold, but the jokes are hot

(Gray News) – Humans are a resilient bunch.

Faced with record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills, the folks of the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley are fighting back with … a warm sense of humor.

A polar vortex is flooding the region with a mass of frigid air that’s going to hang around for a day or two, keeping it in the deep freeze.

A frigid arctic air mass is expected to spread across much of the north central and northeastern U.S. this week. These are the coldest wind chill values expected over the next several days. Check forecasts from your local NWS office for details specific to your area. pic.twitter.com/zqsMZxPK7L — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 28, 2019

So, with all the cold temps, let's take a look at the ice-box humor filling social media:

The National Weather Service said it was the second coldest day ever in Chicago with a low of 22 below zero.

It's so cold in Chicago, the politicians have their hands in their own pockets. — Naomi (@OT_Enthusiast) January 30, 2019

It's so cold in Chicago that workers are setting fire to railroad tracks just to keep the trains moving. The extreme cold — around -22 F Wednesday morning — can cause rail defects. https://t.co/7NG3VKuPYV pic.twitter.com/vzGRJg5AVs — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2019

You know it’s cold when the cold tries to get out of the cold and come inside.

It's so cold outside.. The cold trying to come inside 🤣🥶😂 pic.twitter.com/awM11ij0Lj — Hustla 💰💵🃏M.C.G.A (@BishopHustla) January 30, 2019

You know it’s cold when your ghost freezes.

You know it’s cold when the light posts are shivering.

It’s so cold in Cadillac...even the light posts are shivering! pic.twitter.com/LWGTuSLk60 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 30, 2019

You know it’s cold when people go outside to do experiments with water.

Today, physics student Justin Bibey threw boiling water into the air to demonstrate how cold it is outside. It instantly vaporized & condensed into a cloud. #ichoseWVWC pic.twitter.com/FEs0xakOFq — WV Wesleyan (@WVWesleyan) January 30, 2019

Helpful reminder that if you are experiencing super-cold temps, it's pretty important that you fill a balloon with water and food coloring and leave it outdoors overnight. pic.twitter.com/6tLfmG0sOL — Eileen Webb (@webmeadow) January 30, 2019

You know it’s cold when hood ornaments are bundling up.

How cold is it in Minnesota. It’s so cold that even the Jaguars are putting on sweaters. #mymorning @Matt_Brickman pic.twitter.com/LPVHhnQNVa — Linnae Carlson (@LinnaeCarlson) January 30, 2019

And you know it’s cold when an Iowa police department drops references to the ice planet Hoth from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Dangerously cold temperatures are being reported. Please avoid going outside this afternoon and evening unless you have a lightsaber and tauntaun on hand pic.twitter.com/3vrHYPcPfN — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) January 30, 2019