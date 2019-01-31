WATCH: SC mom shares heartfelt duet between daughter with Down syndrome and homeless man

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia mother is celebrating the human spirit through a now-viral Facebook post of a homeless man singing sweetly with her daughter with Down syndrome.
Kimberly B. Phillips posted a video on Jan. 26 of a homeless man in Columbia singing with her 8-year-old daughter, Neveah. Phillips explained that her daughter has Down syndrome is typically non-verbal.
The pair met while they were visiting a church that was helping feed several displaced Allen Benedict Court apartments residents where she met Tyion, a homeless man, working at the ministry on Main Street.
Her mother said Neveah may be non-verbal, “but her actions speaks louder than words.”
“Even around Christmas, she dresses as an elf and passes out candy to people in the community,” Phillips said. “People are just in awe of her personality.”
Phillips said Neveah has a gift for people who need her, and everyone who meets her is left with a big smile on their face. She said that’s why through Neveah’s loving spirit, she’s coined the phrase "let your act be your impacts.”
“Love made her do it,” Phillips said about Neveah and her gravitation toward the man. She said the advocacy of homelessness and Down syndrome is what needs to be addressed through their quick bond.
“She just knows how to draw a crowd - she just has a gift,” Phillips said. “I am just glad everyone has seen it and it’s gone viral - I just wanted to inspire."
Phillips said she doesn’t know the name of the song Tyion was singing, but it seemed to tie the moment together well - and it was obviously a song Neveah felt in her heart as well.
On Thursday, Phillips posted that she'd tracked the man down and told them about the success and outpouring of love the pair's duet has had on the world, thanks to social media.
“We found him!!! He was in shock and he read the comments with a big smile on his face:)!!! You all have given him so much hope today!!!! He leaned down to Nevaeh and said...look what we did,” Phillips wrote. “He went to get Nevaeh a water bottle and a flavor packet and one of the other men gave her his KitKat bar. I can’t tell you how full our hearts are!!!! His smile said it all:)!!! And each time he passed me he said ‘a million views???’ He has been in shock: )!”
“I just wanted to show the world what children with Down syndrome are like,” Phillips said. “You will be blessed beyond measure because they know and they want to bring you joy. They are leading by example - and that’s how we should all be loving others.”
Neveah and her mom share her love on her Facebook page “Neveah’s Smile A Love without Limits” and you can follow her there.
“When it comes to advocacy, it’s time to cut the political crap - it’s about these people and their journey,” Phillips said. “It’s about having a geniune conversation - if we don’t have break down these walls, nothing will ever get done. I’m white and I have a biracial kids - the sooner we talk about these problems and stop ignoring it, then we won’t have these problems. They exist - it’s the people who don’t want to talk about the problems is why they continue.”
Phillips also said she’s had a number of people reach out to see how they can help Tyion out of homelessness, and she’s working to set some things up as well.
