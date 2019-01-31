WATCH LIVE: Columbia Housing Authority holds public meeting with displaced Allen Benedict Court residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority will be hosting a public meeting to address questions from displaced Allen Benedict Court apartment residents, who have now been out of their homes for two weeks since a hazardous gas leak forced them out.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the meeting here or on the WIS News 10 Facebook page.
It’s been two weeks since two men were found dead in separate apartments and more than 400 residents were displaced after the Columbia Fire Department chief ordered the evacuation of the complex’s 26 buildings. The Richland County Coroner’s office ruled the two deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
In social media posts on Thursday, CHA says they’ve issued more than 150 Section 8 vouchers to displaced ABC residents.
