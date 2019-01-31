Tanker truck crash kills one after catching fire in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Motorists heading through Santee on U.S. Highway 301 should caution as they travel through the area.
According to the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, a tanker truck caught fire after crashing on the highway near I-95 near Exit 97 just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed the crash killed one person. Crews are on the scene battling the flames.
Details regarding the crash are limited at this time.
Check back for more details.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.