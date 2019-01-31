Talk of the Town: Recipes that are just as tasty as they are healthy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Want to know how to eat the rainbow as you eat real foods? Emilie Blanchard of Tasty as Fit joined me on WIS TV today to show how to keep New Year’s resolutions to eat healthy foods.
Emilie has a blog and freely shares recipes on her website that include her mint choc-chip smoothie, an avocado, basil and pistachio bruschetta with crispy sweet potato chips, and a black eyed pea, sweet potato, and cauliflower rice curry.
She’s quick to remind people the value of what she calls her mindful eating challenge. Emilie also is hoping her menu selections, available at here, will encourage others to get more plant-based meals in their diet.
And, finally, if you’re looking for wellness events or date night ideas that revolve around healthy foods, Tasty as Fit offers this.
Upcoming cooking classes:
February 2: 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. - Workout & Wellness Event with Barre3 Columbia
February 7: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - "A Menu for Date Night He can Get on Board With
February 14: 11:30 p.m. -3 p.m. - Wellness Q&A with Blender Bomb Creator + Smoothie Event
