Sumter School Board takes no action regarding future of interim superintendent

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - After calling for a special meeting to discuss an “employment matter,” The Sumter School Board took no action regarding the future of interim superintendent Debbie Hamm.
Questions surrounding Hamm’s future began to swirl ahead of this specially called meeting. Hamm assumed the role of interim superintendent last year after Frank Baker retired.
But Dr. Ralph Canty, the Sumter School Board Chairman said Hamm “has not formally presented the board with a resignation, and so (he) is not privy to any other information at this time.”
The meeting followed the board’s decision on Monday to reopen Mayewood Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year. Critics immediately called foul.
Attorney Jay Bender said the board failed to post the motion to reopen the school in the agenda for Monday’s meeting with at least 24 hours notice, which Bender said is a violation of state law.
Mayewood Middle School and RE Davis elementary schools merged this year as the district faced a 6.2 million dollar budget shortfall.
Dr. Canty said proper action will be taken to make sure Mayewood Middle School is reopened.
However, when asked about what prompted the move to reopen the school, Canty was not able to provide an answer.
“Frankly, I am not prepared to answer that question at this point,” Dr. Canty said. “I suspect that there is some groundswell of protest from some community people and some interest on the part of some interest on the part of some board members about it- but overall I cannot speak to that.“
