State legislators listen to hours of testimony on education reform bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) told the House K-12 Education Subcommittee he knew his 84-page education reform bill wasn’t perfect.
“This is not one of those bills we put up before you to debate and the charge is don’t change this legislation,” Lucas said.
The subcommittee got together for the first time Wednesday to discuss this massive bill. The meeting room was full of people from the education field and lawmakers sitting in the crowd. Lawmakers listened to hours of testimony.
“This is a bill that is going to demand us to listen,” Lucas said to the subcommittee.
The “South Carolina Career Opportunity and Access For All Act” is proposing many things. Some of those proposals include changes to standardized testing, increasing starting salaries for teachers and consolidating school districts with less than 1,000 students.
The bill would eliminate tests not required by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
It would expand K-4 education and create assessments for the Read to Succeed initiative.
“The goal of this legislation is for us is to have the best education system in the Southeast,” Lucas said.
There is also a proposal to create a 10-person body that oversees the state education to workforce pipeline. This will be called the Zero to Twenty Committee.
Craig King with the Palmetto State Teachers Association said they are opposed to it.
“In South Carolina we already have a State Department of Education, Education Oversight Committee, and a First Steps program that already performs many of the duties outline in this section,” King said.
The Palmetto State Teachers Association, which represents 14,000 people in the education field, said there are some things about the bill they do like. They are willing to work with lawmakers every step of the way.
Some of the incentives for teachers include free college tuition for some teachers and the option for districts to reimburse teachers for driving more than 25 miles to work.
“We’re willing to work with this committee and general assembly to do that. There are some school districts in the state getting really creative with housing for teachers,” King said.
The bill is proposing teacher starting salaries from $32,000 to $35,000.
The subcommittee said they will be having a meeting on February 12 at 5pm so teachers can attend that meeting and give their testimony.
If you’d like to watch Wednesday’s House Education and Public Works K-12 subcommittee meeting, click here.
