Springdale PD: Shooting appears to be ‘result of self-defense’

SPRINGDALE, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Springdale Police Department said a physical altercation between three people ended with two people being shot Sunday night.
Authorities said the three people were initially involved in an argument on Sightler Drive before the disagreement became physical. Two of the people involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said at least one of those two people have been released from the hospital. The condition of the second person was not released.
Investigators said the shooting appears to be a result of self-defense and no charges have currently been filed. Investigators also added this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Springdale Police will continue to investigate the incident.
