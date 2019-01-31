SC woman charged after hitting, dragging step-sister with vehicle after an argument, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, (WIS) - An Orangeburg County woman has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running over a relative.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Kacie Carrigg, 35, of North, has been charged in connection to the Dec. 12, 2018 incident.
“There is absolutely no sense in this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No matter who was right or wrong in an argument, there’s no justification for this. Period.”
On Dec. 12, 2018, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a business on Edisto Drive where witnesses said a woman had been run over. Witnesses initially believed it was a hit and run.
It was later determined that the woman was hit intentionally after witnesses said Carrigg was seen arguing with her step-sister prior to the incident. Carrigg was identified as the driver in the vehicle the hit and dragged the victim underneath a vehicle.
Investigators also located security video that corroborated the witnesses’ statements concerning the incident. The case was then turned over to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
During a bond hearing, the victim's father said she's suffered extensive injuries.
Carrigg was denied bond on Wednesday and remains in jail. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
