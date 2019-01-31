Richland 2 school board member charged with public disorderly conduct after heated exchange outside of meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland School District 2 board member has been arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct after a heated exchange outside a board meeting last week.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Monica Elkins-Johnson after a Jan. 22 altercation following a school board meeting held at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia.
The investigation showed that Elkins-Johnson did attack several individuals and said “B****, I asked you to get the f*** out of my face before I beat your ass.” The incident was captured on video.
The exchange happened after a heated Richland 2 School District Board meeting where members sought more answers to the board chair’s more than $51,000 in ethics fines.
“Investigators presented the case to Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss who found, in her legal opinion, that probable cause existed to charge Elkins-Johnson with public disorderly conduct,” the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators then presented the case to the Honorable Mel Maurer. Judge Maurer determined that there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Elkins-Johnson for public disorderly conduct.”
Elkins-Johnson turned herself into the investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she is awaiting bond.
Two incident reports were filed regarding this altercation outside of the school board meeting. Both reports state that threats were made, one of the people involved shoved another, disrespectful name-calling, and physical threats were also made. Both reports also indicate that each party is fearful of the other’s potential actions because of the events that night.
You can see the incident reports here.
Elkins-Johnson is scheduled to appear at a 2 p.m. bond hearing on Thursday.
Elkins-Johnson is currently serving as the vice-chair of the school board, according to the district’s website and was elected to the board of trustees in 2012, according to the biography on the school district’s website.
