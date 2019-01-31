Red Bank Elementary receives national honor for social inclusion

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Red Bank Elementary School was recognized on Wednesday with a national honor.
The school was named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School. That means the school demonstrates a commitment to inclusion and ability to bring together students with and without special needs.
Red Bank is only one of two schools in the state of South Carolina to receive this national honor. Physical Education Teacher and Special Olympic Coach, Patty Corley was also recognized Wednesday for her 38 years of commitment to the families at the school.
All students at Red Bank Elementary have the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics sports, which include cheerleading, bowling, and track and field, with plans to add bocce and disc golf.
