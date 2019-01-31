Public helps Swansea Police ID thief with unique karate ritual

SWANSEA, SC (WIS) - With the public’s help, Swansea Police have positively identified a thief and karate master.
Police seeked help in identifying a man who was caught not only stealing a purse from a vehicle on camera, but also caught performing what officials call a unique ritual. The incident happened at the BP on Church St. Saturday.
Police said that based on surveillance screenshots, the subject “likes to perform Mr. Miyagi’s Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship.”
The person’s identity has not yet been released by officials.
“Thanks for all the shares," Swansea Police said. “Warrants will be forthcoming. Stay tuned for more updates.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.