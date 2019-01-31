Lexington woman pushes for tougher penalties after being hit by distracted driver

Representative Taylor says, “Our texting law that was enacted in 2014 is a joke. Here’s the deal, you have to be stopped by a police officer as a secondary issue. Otherwise, they have to see you speeding or headlight out or something like that and then if they say to you, ‘were you texting?’ And you say, ‘no,’ there’s nothing they can do. We write very few texting violations in this state - on average, about 1,300 a year by the state police, 1,300 hundred a year. Most of us see 1,300 violations of that in a week’s time or two weeks’ time as we drive down the roads.”