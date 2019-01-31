Lexington Co. man charged in connection with shooting at convenience store

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 23-year-old Jaquan Mack after a shooting that took place on Sunday on the 3800 block of Highway 321.
According to the arrest warrants, Mack argued with someone at the convenience store. Shortly after, the Gaston man fired several shots from a car he was riding in toward another car with two people inside. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Mack has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
