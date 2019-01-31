Irmo man shows knife while stealing scientific calculators from Walmart to sell online

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department says they've arrested a man who stole 10 scientific calculators from a Walmart to sell online.
Police say on Jan. 29, they were called to a Walmart located at 1180 Dutch Fork Road in Ballentine after a man, identified at 26-year-old Steven Wayne Harmon, shoplifted more than 10 scientific calculators from the store.
After he was approached by a Walmart employee, police say Harmon brandished a knife and fled. Police later identified Harmon and obtain warrants for his arrest.
Irmo police investigators found out that Harmon was trying to sell the stolen calculators on social media. Undercover officers and agents with the Midlands Gang Task Force were able to get Harmon to meet up with them to purchase the calculators. Harmon then showed up at the meeting place with one of the calculators and a knife. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
"This is a reminder to be careful when purchasing items from individuals on social media," police said. "It is always a good idea to make the exchanges in a safe public place if you do not know the individual."
The Irmo Police Department allows for exchanges to take place at the police station where there is an area that is video monitored and officers are typically on site in case someone feels unsafe about making the exchange.
