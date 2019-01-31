Investigators in Orangeburg seek 2 women wanted for using stolen credit cards

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women who used stolen credit cards at local businesses.
Officials said a man called 911 on January 19 after realizing his wallet was taken from his vehicle, which was parked at a business on St. Matthews Road. The man later noticed that new charges began to appear on his credit card statements.
Officials said the cards were used to make more than $2,000 in purchases at an Orangeburg Walmart, gas stations, and other locations.
Surveillance video at Walmart captured the two women leaving the store. If you know who these women are, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
