FL: McDonald’s workers and Sarasota Police helped two children with food and toys after their dad was found passed out in the back seat of the parking lot

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Some McDonald’s workers stepped up to the plate when Sarasota Police say they found a drunk man passed out in the parking lot with his two daughters in the back seat.
Police say on Mon. Jan 28 around 1 a.m. they responded to the incident on 787 N Washington Blvd. According to police, Bret Clark, 32, was passed out behind the wheel after he crashed into the side of a parked BMW.
The two young girls in the back seat of the car were ages 4 and 8. Police say they learned the two girls had not eaten or been able to use the restroom.
Sarasota Police then went inside the McDonald’s and explained the details to the two employees who were cleaning in the restaurant. The employees immediately put down their cleaning items and turned on all the machines and gave the children anything they wanted to eat.
“As soon as they heard what was going on, they immediately went into action, got the machines going, and let those kids eat what they wanted to eat, use the restroom, and you can see the difference in those kid,” Rick Green from the Sarasota Police Department said.
The employees also allowed them to use the restroom and stuffed their Happy Meals with additional toys.
Police say the employees would not let officers pay.
Sarasota Police thanked the employees in a Facebook post, which you can see below:
