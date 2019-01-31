First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking highs in the 70s!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready! We’re tracking high temperatures in the 70s into the first week of February in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
· Friday brings highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
· Even warmer weather is on the way over the next several days.
· We’ll see highs in the 60s Saturday through Monday, then the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday.
· A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible late Saturday through the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather Story
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be another cold one, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
After a cold start on your Friday morning, we’ll see highs warming up into the upper 50s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Even warmer weather is on the way this weekend into next week. High pressure will settle offshore, giving way to a return flow that will help our temperatures to gradually warm over the next several days. Highs will climb into the 60s Saturday through Monday, then soar into the low to mid 70s next Tuesday through Thursday.
Also, a few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday and then again Monday through the middle of next week. No day looks like a washout, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast closely for you.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers Possible (20%). Warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: Light and Variable.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.