First Alert Forecast: We’ll Trade The Cold For Warmer Temperatures

It’s A Taste of Spring By Early Next Week!
Another cold start this morning with widespread 20s! Arctic High pressure will move back to North and a more relaxed…calmer High pressure will move into the Southeast giving us a ESE wind and warmer temperatures by Friday. A larger ridge of High pressure will move in from the West by Sunday into next week, this brings much warmer conditions with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal.
A few systems will scoot up and over and down and under us by the weekend through early next week as well, look for a few isolated to scattered showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Carolina Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
- Weekend will be warmer with Highs in the Lower to Upper 60s
- Much WARMER next week, Highs Lower 70s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Upper 20s
Friday Sunny. High Upper 50s
