First Alert Forecast: We’ll Trade The Cold For Warmer Temperatures

By Tim Miller | January 31, 2019 at 3:24 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 3:24 AM

It’s A Taste of Spring By Early Next Week!

Another cold start this morning with widespread 20s! Arctic High pressure will move back to North and a more relaxed…calmer High pressure will move into the Southeast giving us a ESE wind and warmer temperatures by Friday. A larger ridge of High pressure will move in from the West by Sunday into next week, this brings much warmer conditions with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal.

A few systems will scoot up and over and down and under us by the weekend through early next week as well, look for a few isolated to scattered showers.

Weather Highlights:

- Carolina Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

- Weekend will be warmer with Highs in the Lower to Upper 60s

- Much WARMER next week, Highs Lower 70s

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Upper 20s

Friday Sunny. High Upper 50s

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.