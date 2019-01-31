First Alert Forecast: Ready for some warmer weather? Well, it’s on the way!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Brace yourself for another cold day on Thursday before our temperatures gradually start to warm up.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. It will likely feel like the teens and 20s by Thursday morning.
· Thursday will be another chilly one with highs in the upper 40s.
· Temperatures will gradually warm over the next several days.
· We’ll see highs in the 60s by your weekend, then the low to mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
· A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Sunday into the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s. The winds will make it feel colder, with wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s by early Thursday morning.
After a cold start on your Thursday, highs will climb into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop Thursday night into the upper 20s.
Warmer weather moves in for Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the 60s Saturday through Monday, then into the low 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, a few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Sunday through the middle of next week. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast closely for you.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
