RCSD deputy arrested for DUI no longer a member of the sheriff’s department

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland County deputy who was arrested for a DUI in early January is no longer a member of the sheriff’s department, a spokesperson confirmed.
Justin Griner was arrested on Jan. 5 when he was pulled over by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. According to an incident report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Griner did not submit to taking a field sobriety test after the trooper detected the odor of alcohol on him.
He was detained due to the odor coming from his person, his truck, and an eye test completed by the trooper.
Griner officially resigned from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 15. The sheriff’s department had suspended him due to his arrest and notified him via letter on Jan. 14, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.
Griner has been employed with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for about a year, but was never a certified officer, according to his SCCJA records.
