Coroner identifies 26-year-old in Sumter accident

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Coroner has identified a man who died in an accident on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in Sumter.
The accident happened on South St. Paul Church Rd. at 1:06 p.m. when the driver ran his car off the side of the road, hitting a drainage pipe.
Coroner Robert Baker identified William Saddler, 26, of Wedgefield, who died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries he sustained in the single-car accident. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. A autopsy will be performed on Thursday, Jan. 31 at The Medical University of South Carolina.
