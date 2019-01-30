South Carolina baseball television schedule features 10 games on ESPN networks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Baseball season is right around the corner and the South Carolina Gamecocks will have a total of 43 games that can be seen on the ESPN family of networks or SEC Network Plus.
The Gamecocks’ first television appearance of the season comes on March 30 when Mark Kingston’s squad faces Auburn at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network. That series finale between USC and Auburn will also be televised on Sunday, March 31 at noon on the SEC Network.
Four days later, the Gamecocks are back on the SEC Network for two games at Alabama on April 4 and 5. Both games will take place at 7 p.m. ET. In total, South Carolina will appear on television four times during the month of April in matchups at Florida and at home against Texas A&M.
In May, South Carolina will have one televised game against Vanderbilt and their final three television appearances take place May 10-12 when they host Kentucky on the SEC Network.
South Carolina opens the season on Feb. 15 at home against Liberty. That game can be seen online on SEC Network Plus.
Here’s a look at South Carolina’s full television and streaming schedules:
SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISION GAMES
Saturday, March 30 - Auburn - SEC Network (1 p.m.)
Sunday, March 31 - Auburn - SEC Network (12 p.m.)
Thursday, April 4 - at Alabama - SEC Network (6 p.m. CT)
Friday, April 5 - at Alabama - SEC Network (6 p.m. CT)
Thursday, April 11 - at Florida - ESPNU (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, April 20 - Texas A&M - SEC Network (4 p.m.)
Saturday, May 4 - Vanderbilt - ESPNU (8 p.m.)
Friday, May 10 - Kentucky - SEC Network (7 p.m.)
Saturday, May 11 - Kentucky - SEC Network (12 p.m.)
Sunday, May 12 - Kentucky - SEC Network (12 p.m.)
SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 15 - Liberty (4 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 17 - Liberty (1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 20 - Presbyterian (4 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 22 - Utah Valley (4 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 23 - Utah Valley (2 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 24 - Utah Valley (1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, March 3 - Clemson (1 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 5 - The Citadel (7 p.m.)
Wednesday, March 6 - Gardner-Webb (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 15 - Georgia (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 16 - Georgia (4 p.m.)
Sunday, March 17 - Georgia (1:30 p.m.)
Friday, March 22 - at Tennessee (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, March 23 - at Tennessee (6 p.m.)
Sunday, March 24 - at Tennessee (2 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 26 - North Carolina A&T (7 p.m.
Friday, March 29 - Auburn (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 6 - at Alabama (1 p.m. CT)
Tuesday, April 9 - Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 12 - at Florida (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, April 13 - at Florida (TBA)
Thursday, April 18 - Texas A&M (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 19 - Texas A&M (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 26 - at Missouri (6:30 p.m. CT)
Saturday, April 27 - at Missouri (6:30 p.m. CT)
Sunday, April 28 - at Missouri (2 p.m. CT)
Friday, May 3 - Vanderbilt (7 p.m.)
Sunday, May 5 - Vanderbilt (1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 8 - Furman (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 14 - USC Upstate (7 p.m.)
Thursday, May 16 - at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. CT)
Friday, May 17 - at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. CT)
Saturday, May 18 - at Mississippi State (1 p.m. CT)
