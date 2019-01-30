Orangeburg man connected to night club shooting facing attempted murder charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting at a night club Sunday.
“This is a very dangerous individual who has shown no regard for life whatsoever,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The streets of this county are much safer tonight as a result of several agencies reacting quickly in response to shots being fired inside a crowded night club.”
Dajour Maurice Hall, 26, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Hall also faces charges against him by the Bowman Police Department, including nine counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of malicious injury to personal property, and one count of firing into a dwelling.
Bowman police had been searching for hall since January 5th for his connection to two shootings in which multiple people were shot at, including children.
In the early morning, hours of January 27th Club Atlantis security officers called 911 to report a man with a gun inside the nightclub.
Officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and the SC Highway Patrol responded to the call just before 4 a.m.
As officers converged on the facility, they heard shots being fired as club-goers fled the area.
A man with a gun in his hand was seen getting into a vehicle before speeding off with officers in pursuit.
In the strip mall near Chestnut Street’s Fire Station Number 2, the vehicle abruptly stopped and three individuals fled on foot.
The OCSO deputies captured the driver after a brief chase.
However, the gunman, Hall, fled behind the mall and onto George Street where he was found by an ODPS K9 unit.
A handgun was discovered by the K9 officer underneath a nearby vehicle.
A male was struck several times during the shooting is being treated at a Midlands hospital, OCSO Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger told the court.
In addition to Rinkenberger, OCSO Inv. Andy Hayes, Bowman PD Capt. Matthew Bowen and a man acquainted with the nightclub victim requested the court deny bond on the Bowman man.
Hall was ordered from the court following an outburst of profanity as bond was denied.
Ravenell said the Highway Patrol and ODPS deserve a round of thanks for their part in preventing Hall from escaping.
“This is a perfect example of how agencies work together to take a dangerous individual off the streets,” he said. “It could have been far different – someone else could have gotten hurt or worse - if any one of these elements weren’t in place.”
