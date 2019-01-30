Orangeburg couple arrested after early morning home burglary

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and a woman for breaking into a neighbor’s home.
Shelby Potynsky and Curtis Lucas were found by deputies leaving a home around 5 a.m. on January 14 after receiving a call about suspicious activity on Valley Drive.
The couple told authorities they were given permission to move items from the residence. When the owner could not initially be contacted, they were released. However, the owner later confirmed no one had permission to be inside of the home or to remove any items. It was later discovered that several paintings, clothing, household items, and sporting goods were missing.
Deputies found the 32-year-old Potynsky Tuesday night as she entered a grocery store. Investigators found the 34-year-old Lucas at his job location on Wednesday.
Bond was set at $75,000 for Potynsky and Lucas. Both suspects were also issued a no-contact order
