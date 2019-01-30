Lexington police arrest Pitt Stop armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Lexington Police Department have arrested a man believed to have robbed a Pitt Stop on Augusta Road on January 11th.
Antwan Jermaine Martin, age 34, is facing charges of armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Following the robbery, detectives received numerous anonymous tips from the public which helped them to focus their investigation on Martin.
Four arrest warrants for Martin were issued. He turned himself into Lexington officers this morning without incident.
Martin was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where he was required to appear this afternoon at Lexington County Bond Court.
He was given a bond of $16,000 per charge.
