HAPPENING NOW: Standoff on I-10 with armed man in an 18-wheeler

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A standoff between the armed driver of an 18-wheeler and authorities has traffic at a standstill on I-10.
The truck is parked on the shoulder of the road in the westbound lane near mile marker 60, just past the Gautier Vancleave exit. Officers from multiple agencies have the 18-wheeler surrounded. Authorities tells us that deputies are trying to coax the driver out of the truck. Police say he is armed with a machete.
All lanes are blocked on I-10 right now. Mississippi Highway Patrol has closed I-10 east- and west-bound from Highway 57 to Gautier-Vancleave Road. State troopers and local law enforcement are detouring drivers off the interstate at Highway 57, Gautier-Vancleave Road, Highway 63, and Highway 613 in the westbound lanes. Anyone traveling in that area is advised to take another route.
MHP spokesperson Chase Elkins said the situation is very dangerous. A SWAT team and ATF are reportedly on the scene and two of the truck’s tires have been shot out, according to eyewitnesses.
Authorities tell us the chase began in Alabama but they haven’t said why officers began pursuing the 18-wheeler.
