Give your say on new Lex. County school attendance zones at public meeting Wednesday

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Leaders in Lexington County District One say it’s really important that you give your input on new attendance zones now in the works. Wednesday will be the second of three public meetings happening this week where you can do just that.
The rezoning is a result of the new Beechwood Middle School opening in August.
Officials say Lexington District One has opened 13 new schools in the last 15 years and every time this happens they have to rework the attendance zones, but school leaders want your help with the final plan.
The new lines will affect students at Lexington, Meadow Glen, and Pleasant Hill Middle Schools, as well as the new Beechwood Middle School. District officials say the new school and new attendance zones are efforts to balance enrollment and tackle overcrowding.
“We have a number of schools that were using portable classrooms and that’s obviously not our preference. We want students in a building for a number of reasons. Primarily, we feel it’s safer and certainly easier for students too - and more comfortable – for students to learn. So, that’s a goal to move them into the buildings,” Lexington County District One Chief Operations Officer Jeff Salters said.
Salters says he’s been involved with the district in the midst of opening more than a dozen schools in the last 15 years, and that rezoning is just a part of the process. But Salters also says they do use suggestions from the community to make sure the final plan will best meet the public’s needs.
“Just about every time, there’s some tweak or change that is made based on feedback from the community. It’s not an exact science. The goal is to balance enrollment across Meadow Glen Middle, Lexington Middle, Pleasant Hill Middle, and this Beechwood Middle and so we try to use logical boundaries – roadways or natural streams or creeks – that makes sense to people. Sometimes, that doesn’t always work. We also try not to split up neighborhoods and things like that. We do consider traffic patterns and how folks have to travel. All those factors come into how the lines are drawn, but no one is better to understand a traffic pattern than the person who drives it.”
Wednesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Middle School.
There will also be a meeting Thursday night at 6:30 at Meadow Glen Middle School.
If you’re unable to make it to the public meetings, you can also provide your input online by visiting: http://www.lexington1.net/
