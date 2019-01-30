Give your say on new Lex. County school attendance zones at public meeting Wednesday

“Just about every time, there’s some tweak or change that is made based on feedback from the community. It’s not an exact science. The goal is to balance enrollment across Meadow Glen Middle, Lexington Middle, Pleasant Hill Middle, and this Beechwood Middle and so we try to use logical boundaries – roadways or natural streams or creeks – that makes sense to people. Sometimes, that doesn’t always work. We also try not to split up neighborhoods and things like that. We do consider traffic patterns and how folks have to travel. All those factors come into how the lines are drawn, but no one is better to understand a traffic pattern than the person who drives it.”