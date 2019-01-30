Four arrested after attaching skimmers to gas pumps in Camden, one suspect on the loose

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Police in Camden are looking for the 5th suspect accused of trying to put credit card skimmers at gas pumps.
Investigators say last Saturday, they got a tip about suspicious people at the BP gas station on Jefferson Davis Highway. They say an officer spotted a number of people inside an SUV and the officer saw one of them throw a plastic bag into the parking lot.
Police say the bag had 11 gas pump skimmers in it- which are illegal card readers that can get your credit or debit card data. Two other skimmers were found already inside two gas pumps at the BP.
Four people were arrested: Orlando Cabrera, Humberto Morejon, Reinier Hernandez, and Osmany Quintalla.
Camden police are looking for a fifth person named Edrey Cabrera.
All five will face more than a dozen charges including criminal conspiracy and financial identity fraud.
