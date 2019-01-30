FIRST ALERT: Our cold temperatures won’t last long

Couple of Cold Days Before A Big Warm-Up
Arctic High pressure has moved into the U.S. Although we won’t be as cold as the Midwest, we’ll see our fair share of cold temperatures the next few days before we warm up nicely into the weekend and early next week.
Very cold start this morning and Thursday morning with lows in the Lower 20 with a few places seeing the teens. Highs well below normal (Average High is 57) Middle to Upper 40s today and Thursday.
Lots of Carolina sunshine won’t help much with the temperatures as winds will make it feel like the lower 30s much of the day. Winds switch to the Southwest the next few days and temperatures will be above normal Sunday-Thursday!
Weather Highlights:
- COLD mornings the next few days with 20s and a few teens
- Weekend will be warmer with Highs in the Upper 50s to Lower 60
- Much WARMER next week, Highs Lower 70s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cold. Few clouds by afternoon. Highs upper 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Lower 20s
Thursday: Sunny. High Upper 40s
