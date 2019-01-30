Dutch Fork receives national rankings trophy from Maxpreps

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Just about a month removed from winning their third consecutive state championship, Dutch Fork is adding even more hardware to their trophy case.
The Silver Foxes received the Army National Guard trophy on Wednesday, which was presented as part of the Maxpreps Tour of Champions. Dutch Fork finished among the top 25 teams in the final national rankings. They were one of 50 schools honored during the tour.
“It’s completely awesome,” said Dutch Fork senior offensive lineman Kam Stewart. “Everything we’ve done all season...our whole careers actually. Just coming in our senior season to get us recognition, to be remembered for all the people that worked for us and worked with us, it’s awesome to give back to them that opportunity to be recognized as one of the best in the country.”
Dutch Fork has now been selected for the Tour of Champions three times.
“It’s really nice of them to recognize us as one of the top teams in the country and to come here and present the award,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts said of Maxpreps and the Army National Guard. “It was also nice to see all of my players together. We don’t usually get all of our players together except in a workout situation. So, it was really nice together to get this award.”
Dutch Fork has a 50-5 overall record dating back to 2015.
